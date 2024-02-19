Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.97).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 139.10 ($1.76) on Friday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 98.16 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of £7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,774.41). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,774.41). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,489.72). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,781 shares of company stock valued at $689,253. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

