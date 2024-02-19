Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.79 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

