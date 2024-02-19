Channing Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $38.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHEF

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.