Channing Capital Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

