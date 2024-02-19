Channing Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME opened at $212.26 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

