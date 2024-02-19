Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CECO opened at $20.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several research firms have commented on CECO. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.
