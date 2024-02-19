Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 8,132 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $187.64 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

