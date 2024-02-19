Channing Capital Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.19. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

