Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $187.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

