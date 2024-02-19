Chardan Capital Lowers Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $30.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140,476 shares in the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
