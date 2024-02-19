Chardan Capital Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $225.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

