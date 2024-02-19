Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $252.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

