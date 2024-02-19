ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ChromaDex Price Performance

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.62 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

