CI Investments Inc. Acquires 12,075 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $449.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.