CI Investments Inc. Acquires 7,597 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $62,280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 167,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $124,596,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.