CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD opened at $362.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

