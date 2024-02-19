CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lamar Advertising worth $28,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.25 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

