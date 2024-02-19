CI Investments Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,461.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,427.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,446.41.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

