CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,429 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,448,000 after buying an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the second quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

