CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

BLK opened at $794.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $792.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

