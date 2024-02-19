CI Investments Inc. Has $22.95 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 178.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

MCO opened at $370.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

