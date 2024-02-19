CI Investments Inc. Has $24.72 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,630 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $718,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $124.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

