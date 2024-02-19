CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 46,157.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,568 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $34,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

