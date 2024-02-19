CI Investments Inc. Sells 130,722 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,722 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $202.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.41.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.