CI Investments Inc. Sells 16,018 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:EMR opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
