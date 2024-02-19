CI Investments Inc. Sells 38,712 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,712 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Berry Global Group worth $42,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.40 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

