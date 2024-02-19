CI Investments Inc. Sells 727,660 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727,660 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.10 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.