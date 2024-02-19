CIBC Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$175.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$186.33.
goeasy Stock Performance
goeasy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
