Citigroup Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

