Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,507 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Citigroup worth $159,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,122,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,431,000 after buying an additional 514,765 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,443,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,874,000 after purchasing an additional 104,549 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,527,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,564. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

