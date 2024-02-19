ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 191,608 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 266,122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,608 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 55.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. 33,968,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,327,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

