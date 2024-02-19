ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $13.61 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $33.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,716.84. The stock had a trading volume of 209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,903. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,382.54 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,233.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

