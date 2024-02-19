ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.09. 1,282,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $342.74.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

