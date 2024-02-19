ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,785,454. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.