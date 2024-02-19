ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $155.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

