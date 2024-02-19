ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $6.90 Million in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $238.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

