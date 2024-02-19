ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AppFolio worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 66.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.46. 260,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,348. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,784.59 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.