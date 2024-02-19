ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,866 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.