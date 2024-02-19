ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.17. 855,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97.
QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
