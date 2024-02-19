ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BLDR traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $183.79. 1,274,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.