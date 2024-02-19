ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $926.03. 1,327,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.19. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $19,564,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

