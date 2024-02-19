ClearBridge Investments Ltd Grows Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404,318 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 3.84% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $106,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,418.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,573. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

