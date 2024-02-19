ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $383,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 0.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

