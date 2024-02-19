ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $90.01 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,854,194 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 2.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.25% of TC Energy worth $90,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.52. 3,329,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,436. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.