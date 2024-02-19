ClearBridge Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597,653 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 8.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $257,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PEG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.79. 2,411,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,288. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

