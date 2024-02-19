ClearBridge Investments Ltd Reduces Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $45,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.82. 2,007,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

