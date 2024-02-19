ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 229,262 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 229,262 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 6.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 1.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $197,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

