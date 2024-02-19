ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,483,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 56,639 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $742,189.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,135,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,925,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,559 shares of company stock worth $2,475,254.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of CEM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.97. 28,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

