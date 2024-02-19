Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 71,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DECK opened at $862.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $742.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.