Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Boosted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 427.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.